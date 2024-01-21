Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Humanity's Gradual Assimilation Into the Metaverse
channel image
Thomas Smith
177 Subscribers
52 views
Published 19 hours ago

In this video, Saratoga Ocean describes the AI invasion and takeover of the Earth and the timeline of world events that have been shaping Humanity's gradual acceptance of and assimilation into the Metaverse/Matrix.

The Battle For Freedom On Earth: A Wake Up Call
https://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/12-2023

Keywords
social mediamatrixartificial intelligencesmart devicescontrollersmetaverseinvasion of earth

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket