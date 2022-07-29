Dr. Yan - CCP Weaponising Red Code Social Credit Scores Using Children, Monkeypox, and More

Maria Zeee





July 27, 2022





Dr. Li-Meng Yan joins us to discuss her take on the Monkeypox situation, a deeper understanding of the CCP's insane "Red Code" and how they are using children to weaponise it, and a deeper insight into what we must be aware of where the CCP is concerned.





You can follow Dr. Yan's work and research on her Twitter and Gab accounts:





https://twitter.com/DrLiMengYAN1?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor





https://gab.com/DrLiMengYAN





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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1ds94l-dr.-yan-ccp-weaponising-red-code-social-credit-scores-using-children-monkey.html



