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Dr. Yan - CCP Weaponising Red Code Social Credit Scores Using Children, Monkeypox, and More
High Hopes
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128 views • July 29, 2022

Maria Zeee


July 27, 2022


Dr. Li-Meng Yan joins us to discuss her take on the Monkeypox situation, a deeper understanding of the CCP's insane "Red Code" and how they are using children to weaponise it, and a deeper insight into what we must be aware of where the CCP is concerned.


You can follow Dr. Yan's work and research on her Twitter and Gab accounts:


https://twitter.com/DrLiMengYAN1?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor


https://gab.com/DrLiMengYAN


If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue getting the truth out to more people, you can donate via this link:


https://donate.stripe.com/6oEdUL2eF1IAdXibII


Website:


https://www.zeeemedia.com


Uncensored on Telegram:


https://t.me/zeeemedia


Dr. Zelenko has saved thousands of lives through his Z-Stack protocol, and has recently launched Z-DTox which he advises will help prevent blood clots, and help protect those with a compromised immune system, including those who have been vaccinated.


To order Dr. Zelenko's products today, visit the below link, and use referral code MARIAZEEE for 5% off your order:


https://zstacklife.com/?ref=MARIAZEEE


To prepare you and your household for food shortages, access survival supplies and more, visit our partner Survival Supplies Australia via the link below:


https://www.survivalsuppliesaustralia.com.au/?b7=zeeemedia


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1ds94l-dr.-yan-ccp-weaponising-red-code-social-credit-scores-using-children-monkey.html


Keywords
healthchildrenmedicineccpchinese communist partysocial credit scoresdr li-meng yanmonkeypoxmaria zeeeweapnisingred code
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