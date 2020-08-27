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The Restoration of the Remnant Has Begun.
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31 views • August 27, 2020
Back in 1977, the Lord said to the late prophet Bob Jones, "In 40 years, I'm going to begin to restore some things to the Church." That 40-year period ended in 2017, marking the start of this restoration, which includes everything the devil has stolen from us and from our forefathers. Today, God is sending forth His invitation to lay claim to all He wants us to have, including healing in every area of our life, great insights we have not known. This 57-minute message shares clear instructions on what we must do to qualify, as confirmed by many scriptures and recent prophetic insights.
For more messages like this, visit https://z3news.com/w/category/podcasts/
For more messages like this, visit https://z3news.com/w/category/podcasts/
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