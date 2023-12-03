GOVERNMENT ADMITS: VACCINES CAUSE CANCER! - Millions Are Dying!

Josh reports on the massive increase in cancer across the board following the covid vaccine rollout in 2021 as Ed Dowd has broken down easy to access data from the UK government acknowledging this obvious trend towards what people are calling "Turbo Cancer." In 2020 there was an increase as well, likely tied to the ethylene oxide (an extremely dangerous cancer causing chemical) in masks as well as nose swabs that people were coming into contact with regularly. There was a decrease in death for the first 21 weeks of 2021, yet a massive increase in deaths starting that week and onward. Week 21 of 2021 happens to be the week the Emergency Use Authorization was declared. We are also aware that Moderna's own patents acknowledge their injections cause a large rate of cancer among people who get the shot. We are witnessing a global genocide with millions of deaths from these injections and where is the justice?









