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Russia To US “We Have Found Your Bio-Weapons”
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30 views • March 10, 2022
By Jim Hoft
Published March 9, 2022 at 10:32am
Excerpt:
"The Director of the Information and Press Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Maria Vladimirovna Zakharova, told the United States on Wednesday, “We have found your biological weapons!”
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/03/breaking-video-russia-tells-us-found-biological-weapons-video/
Published March 9, 2022 at 10:32am
Excerpt:
"The Director of the Information and Press Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Maria Vladimirovna Zakharova, told the United States on Wednesday, “We have found your biological weapons!”
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/03/breaking-video-russia-tells-us-found-biological-weapons-video/
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