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RiseUpNH 6/7/21: Gain of Function Research and Virus Origins
Rise Up New Hampshire
Rise Up New Hampshire
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11 views • June 07, 2021
6/7/21: Primary discussion of the recent (though long-known by researchers) revelations about the US-China collaboration in gain of function research that led to the creation and release of SAR's-CoV-2. Dr. Richard Fleming's recent (6/5) presentation at Event 2021 on the same topic is discussed. For more, visit www.RiseUpNH.org

LINKS:

Dr Martin video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DKcSNrGf4dE&;t=5s
Website for the entire Plandemic series: https://plandemicseries.com

Articles:
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/vaers-data-deaths-reported-following-covid-vaccines/
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/teens-heart-inflammation-second-pfizer-vaccine/

Dr. Fleming Video: https://www.flemingmethod.com/live-stream-of-event-2021
PDF slides: https://www.flemingmethod.com/pdf-of-event-2021-presentation

Mercola: Stephanie Seneff, Ph.D., and Judy Mikovits, Ph.D., a dream-team in terms of deep insights into the scientific details, explain the problems they see with gene-based COVID-19 vaccines: https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/05/30/covid-19-vaccines-causing-damage.aspx

Lyme disease was/is a bioweapon: https://thefreedomarticles.com/bioweapons-bioterrorism-lyme-disease-weaponized-ticks/

Regarding propaganda, this is excellent: https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/06/06/academic-censorship.aspx
Keywords
vaccinenew hampshirecovid
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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