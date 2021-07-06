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RiseUpNH 6/7/21: Gain of Function Research and Virus Origins
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11 views • June 07, 2021
6/7/21: Primary discussion of the recent (though long-known by researchers) revelations about the US-China collaboration in gain of function research that led to the creation and release of SAR's-CoV-2. Dr. Richard Fleming's recent (6/5) presentation at Event 2021 on the same topic is discussed. For more, visit www.RiseUpNH.org
LINKS:
Dr Martin video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DKcSNrGf4dE&;t=5s
Website for the entire Plandemic series: https://plandemicseries.com
Articles:
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/vaers-data-deaths-reported-following-covid-vaccines/
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/teens-heart-inflammation-second-pfizer-vaccine/
Dr. Fleming Video: https://www.flemingmethod.com/live-stream-of-event-2021
PDF slides: https://www.flemingmethod.com/pdf-of-event-2021-presentation
Mercola: Stephanie Seneff, Ph.D., and Judy Mikovits, Ph.D., a dream-team in terms of deep insights into the scientific details, explain the problems they see with gene-based COVID-19 vaccines: https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/05/30/covid-19-vaccines-causing-damage.aspx
Lyme disease was/is a bioweapon: https://thefreedomarticles.com/bioweapons-bioterrorism-lyme-disease-weaponized-ticks/
Regarding propaganda, this is excellent: https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/06/06/academic-censorship.aspx
LINKS:
Dr Martin video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DKcSNrGf4dE&;t=5s
Website for the entire Plandemic series: https://plandemicseries.com
Articles:
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/vaers-data-deaths-reported-following-covid-vaccines/
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/teens-heart-inflammation-second-pfizer-vaccine/
Dr. Fleming Video: https://www.flemingmethod.com/live-stream-of-event-2021
PDF slides: https://www.flemingmethod.com/pdf-of-event-2021-presentation
Mercola: Stephanie Seneff, Ph.D., and Judy Mikovits, Ph.D., a dream-team in terms of deep insights into the scientific details, explain the problems they see with gene-based COVID-19 vaccines: https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/05/30/covid-19-vaccines-causing-damage.aspx
Lyme disease was/is a bioweapon: https://thefreedomarticles.com/bioweapons-bioterrorism-lyme-disease-weaponized-ticks/
Regarding propaganda, this is excellent: https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/06/06/academic-censorship.aspx
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