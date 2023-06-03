2023-6-3 its right around the corner – 189





I can think of a handful of people I have spoken to about these things personally, and who, at that time, they had no faith to act or to take this things as seriously as they needed to. They assumed that I was being prideful because I said the things that I was saying, and because I was preparing an ark like the Lord said. I was met with comments like, "well God did not tell me to build an ark.". And instead of being rude, I never replied; but within, I was thinking, "God told us all to build an ark, but the words spoken did not profit them who had no faith.". And these same spoke to me of their "salvation". And I thought to myself, "what salvation"? they don't even understand what salvation is! they just name and claim some word because they claim to have believed in the sungod-anti-christ? seriously! confusion of face!!! a judgment of God upon them who would not believe. So I walked away from the situation heart broken, because they would not hear, would not believe, but chose to live according to their understanding and "wisdom"......................and would not hear, would not humble themselves, would not believe, and would not act.





And now, I think about how far the Lord has brought me in that short year since that time, and all the many things I have overcome, and all the blessing and promise; and how, if I had not believed, and if I had not feared God, then none of those things would have been complete, that, without, I and my family would not be able to survive. I moved with fear, I believed God, I did what I had to do, and God rewarded me for all...and the greater reward, it proceeds forth of the Father, and HE is watching over it, to bring it upon the Noah's, and the Aaron's, and the Yisrael of Yahuah.





And, I told you so, I told you so; HE told us all so.

Be it unto you as you believe...

so shall the judgment proceed.