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Episode 16 - 20190712 - RSM Cares Food Pantry
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We had the wonderful opportunity in episode 16 to meet with Chris O'Connor, the man behind the RSM Cares Food Pantry here in RSM for the past 7 years. We find out more about how he started it, what they do, where they do it and the best ways that you can help those in need. After you watch the episode if you want to find out more or contribute, contact [email protected]
RSM Cares Website: http://www.belltowerfoundation.org/programs.html
Methodist church where it is hosted: http://shepherdofthehills.net/
Location: 30605 Avenida de Las Flores, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
Guest: Chris O'Connor
Organization: RSM Cares Food Pantry
Host: Shawn Gordon
Videographer: Lisa Boehmke
Video Production: Our Town Videos
We had the wonderful opportunity in episode 16 to meet with Chris O'Connor, the man behind the RSM Cares Food Pantry here in RSM for the past 7 years. We find out more about how he started it, what they do, where they do it and the best ways that you can help those in need. After you watch the episode if you want to find out more or contribute, contact [email protected]
RSM Cares Website: http://www.belltowerfoundation.org/programs.html
Methodist church where it is hosted: http://shepherdofthehills.net/
Location: 30605 Avenida de Las Flores, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
Guest: Chris O'Connor
Organization: RSM Cares Food Pantry
Host: Shawn Gordon
Videographer: Lisa Boehmke
Video Production: Our Town Videos
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