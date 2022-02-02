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Austria Embraces Chinese Communism. Svenska efter 2,30
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1. Austria Embraces Communism: Freedom Party Condemns Vaccine ‘Chinese Social Model’
https://www.infowars.com/posts/austria-embraces-communism-freedom-party-condemns-vaccine-chinese-social-model/
2. Dane Wigington of GeoengineeringWatch.org joins The Alex Jones Show to break down shocking new details of the globalist weather control program.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/geoengineering-expert-dane-wigington-lays-out-shocking-new-details-of-globalist-weather-control-program/
3. The latest video from Max Igan and his Crowhouse.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/C7EqH4vsBIqy/
4. Worldview Report. Truckconvoy from California to Washington.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/C7EqH4vsBIqy/
5. Messages From The Light Part 10. The fascinating NearDeathExperience of Thomas Mellen Benedict. Thomas was dead for one and a half hour but came back with this incredible story.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xYal4cMV5tY
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
https://www.infowars.com/posts/austria-embraces-communism-freedom-party-condemns-vaccine-chinese-social-model/
2. Dane Wigington of GeoengineeringWatch.org joins The Alex Jones Show to break down shocking new details of the globalist weather control program.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/geoengineering-expert-dane-wigington-lays-out-shocking-new-details-of-globalist-weather-control-program/
3. The latest video from Max Igan and his Crowhouse.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/C7EqH4vsBIqy/
4. Worldview Report. Truckconvoy from California to Washington.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/C7EqH4vsBIqy/
5. Messages From The Light Part 10. The fascinating NearDeathExperience of Thomas Mellen Benedict. Thomas was dead for one and a half hour but came back with this incredible story.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xYal4cMV5tY
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
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