GT14 - Indoor growing & cold exposure experiment results
Grow Together
Published a day ago

Here are the results after following the @gardenlikeaviking channel's tips on mushroom growing indoors. View the series here: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLTvOXEjO0O2V80OjataSXg7rs19PbuVY2

And how to go from being a cold weather Wimp Hof to a cold weather Wim Hof and the benefits of doing so!

To attend one of Rachel's free garden design web classes go to: https://www.successfulgardendesigner.com/free-classes
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=czV0oSNW-PA

Keywords
mushroomswim hofcold exposure

