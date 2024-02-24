Create New Account
“When I saw Julian Assange I was SHOCKED by his appearance” Glenn Greenwald | Redacted
Redacted ·  Journalist Glenn Greenwald joins Redacted to discuss the extradition hearing of Julian Assange.   Glenn Greenwald spills the tea with Redacted on  Julian Assange's seismic hearing. 👨🏼‍⚖️ The stakes? Unprecedented. 🚨 We've got Snowden's take on  Julian Assange and it's a wake-up call! 


#FreeAssangeNOW


@TheRedactedInc


