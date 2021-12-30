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Australia's Crippling Tyranny Suffering Intensifies Under Radicalized Government
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140 views • December 30, 2021
The Stew Peters Show.
Australia avoided having a Covid-19 pandemic for a year and half through an unprecedented medical tyranny. But even Australia couldn’t shut down forever. Eventually, they had to link back up with the global system, and once they did, Covid showed up pretty much instantly. Meanwhile, Doctor Mark Hobart sent a letter to the Victoria state government warning of vaccine side effects, so the government raided his home and is now threatening him with prison time if he continues to call himself a doctor.
Maria Zeee joins us to discuss.
Australia avoided having a Covid-19 pandemic for a year and half through an unprecedented medical tyranny. But even Australia couldn’t shut down forever. Eventually, they had to link back up with the global system, and once they did, Covid showed up pretty much instantly. Meanwhile, Doctor Mark Hobart sent a letter to the Victoria state government warning of vaccine side effects, so the government raided his home and is now threatening him with prison time if he continues to call himself a doctor.
Maria Zeee joins us to discuss.
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