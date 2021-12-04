© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
3D Printing and Consciousness
Follow
0
Share
Report
3 views • December 04, 2021
"Out of your consciousness, you consciously 3Dd printed this: physical structure - annamaya kosha breathing structure, pranamaya kosha mental structure, manomaya kosha cognition structure, vijnanamaya kosha conscious structure, anandamaya kosha from your superconscious core, Paramashiva Himself. Because you printed, you have powers to reprint, alter, evolve, rejuvenate, rebuild, any part of it, or fully!"
SPH Nithyananda Paramashivam
SPH Nithyananda Paramashivam
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.