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Afghans Fleeing for Their Lives
Still Small Voice
Still Small Voice
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210 views • December 08, 2021
HELP US BUILD THE LORD'S DESERT DWELLERS COMMUNITY!! PLEASE DONATE TO: https://www.gofundme.com/f/desert-dwellers-community
Do you enjoy seeing messages from Jesus???

These messages are also posted on Bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/still-small-voice/

These messages are also posted on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stillsmallvoice

Please visit our website for over 1,000 more, with Pdf’s and MP3’s of the messages
and many other benefits, like a Rhema page, Testimonies, Outreach, Books and more!

OUR HEARTDWELLERS WEBSITE: https://www.heartdwellers.org/home-.html
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NOTE: We now have an email account dedicated for Prayer, Questions, and Serious Concerns that you wish to keep private. One member of our Team and volunteered to monitor this new email address until the new website is up and running. Here is that address: [email protected]
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We now have a link for you to bookmark the entire listing of Albums, with clickable hyperlinks TO the Albums. We are hoping this makes finding out what is available, as well as finding them, easier for you all. Open this and save as a Bookmark. That’s it!

Link to file: https://nebula.wsimg.com/ad4a83c87c8e65a663172fbc0750a443?AccessKeyId=DEE07ECD52C1F22EA660&;disposition=0&alloworigin=1
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OUR MUSIC SITE can now be found at this link: https://vimeo.com/channels/heartdwellingsongs
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OUR BOOK POLICY (vs. A COPYRIGHT)
These books, CDs and art are being moved into the public domain, but until then you may copy and distribute at cost only, not for profit, anything I have created with the Lord's help. He has freely given, who can copyright the words of the Lord and make of them an item of profit and commerce? My heart is that all should have these at no cost so you can go to our website and download them for free @ HeartDwellers.org.
And if you have no means to purchase these write to me at HeartDwellers.org, p.o. box 1113, Taos, NM 87571 and I will send you whatever I have on hand at your request. The Love of Jesus be with you. - Clare du Bois

This video is OUR heart here - as He gives to us, we can give to others: youtube.com/watch?v=xpVfcZ0ZcFM

For a compilation of all of the references and teachings about the DOME OF THE ROCK: nebula.wsimg.com/d157c76e56f67961a9c1ab95b3dae4ae?AccessKeyId=DEE07ECD52C1F22EA660&disposition=0&alloworigin=1

SEARCH FOR SPECIFIC MESSAGES: search.stillsmallvoicetriage.org/index.php
TRIAGE FOR TRUTH SEEKERS at: stillsmallvoicetriage.org/
Our iTunes page: itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/still-small-voice/id1025396536
Chronicles of the Bride Book at Smash Words: smashwords.com/books/view/615941
Chronicles of the Bride Book at Amazon: amazon.com/Chronicles-Bride-Clare-Dubois-ebook/dp/B01BU3W0M6
Chronicles of the Bride Book free PDF: heartdwellers.org/all-pdf-files.html

DONATE HERE: heartdwellers.org/donate-1.html or by mail: HeartDwellers.Inc, P.O. Box 1113, Taos, New Mexico, 87571 We are a full-time ministry and appreciate the kind and generous hearts that are able to contribute to our ministry. May the Lord bless you a hundred-fold, both now and in the age to come. You can't out-give the Lord! May He enfold you in His Loving Arms.

We are now a non-profit organization. Tax receipts for 2017 will be available, but not immediately. Please consider an extension on filing to allow our staff time to prepare all the necessary paperwork.

You can buy a hard copy of Chronicles of the Bride on Amazon
amazon.com/Chronicles-Bride-Clare-Du-Bois/dp/0615363644
or use the free download on our web site.

We have other books, as well as, Love Letters To My Bride, 1, 2, 3 and The Rapture WAS Real?!, Tethered and Rhema...

Dear Family,
We now have a blog just for you to post your experiences and read about others who are coming into intimate relationship with Jesus. We'd love to hear about Him touching you at prayer time, or visions you have had with Him, going to Heaven, etc.
Love you all so very dearly…you are such a consolation to Ezekiel and I.
Clare

Our Blog: heartdwellingwithjesus.wordpress.com/about/

We can also be found on the following social media outlets:
Our FB page: web.facebook.com/Heartdwellers/?ref=bookmarks
Our Instagram page: instagram.com/jesusheartdwellers/
Our Twitter Page: twitter.com/heartdwellers18
Our SoundCloud Page: https://soundcloud.com/user-749352304
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Keywords
prophecyheartdwellersstillsmallvoiceclare duboisezekiel duboismessage from jesushearing from jesusjesus speaksprophetic daily word from jesus
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy