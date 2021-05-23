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How to Steal an Election - Short How-to of how the Globalist stole the 2020 election
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162 views • May 23, 2021
This is the most powerful and concise summary of exactly what went down. I know trump shared it and it blew up right after the election. Its worth a reminder.
A powerful video laying out the globalist plot to steal the 2020 presidential election starting with the release of the China Virus went viral over the weekend after President Trump shared it on Twitter.
https://www.newswars.com/video-how-to-steal-an-election/
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A powerful video laying out the globalist plot to steal the 2020 presidential election starting with the release of the China Virus went viral over the weekend after President Trump shared it on Twitter.
https://www.newswars.com/video-how-to-steal-an-election/
My Links:
[E-Mail] [email protected]
[E-Mail] [email protected]
[Minds} (My Preferred) https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] (my Preferred) https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Telegram] https://t.me/joinchat/769azoCg9jJiNDYx
[Likabout] https://likabout.com/shane_st_pierre
[Facebook] (Personal) https://www.facebook.com/stpierrs/
Stores (Doesnt sell anything, gets around AI for sheeple herding)
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/OGAusername321
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/TheGreatCatalyst
[Twitter] https://twitter.com/censored86
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
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