AI's Economic Viability and Government Involvement, an interview with Mitch Vexler

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Artificial intelligence is attracting massive investment, but questions about its long-term economic viability continue to grow. With new open models and lower operating costs emerging globally, companies are reconsidering where the real value lies. At the same time, government partnerships and funding are becoming a major factor in shaping the direction of AI development. Is the current investment boom sustainable? Watch the latest interview to explore the full discussion on AI’s economic future and government involvement.
#ArtificialIntelligence #TechEconomy #FutureOfTechnology #Innovation #AIDiscussion
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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