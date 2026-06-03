🇺🇸💸 Trump’s grifter son-in-law dangles pay-to-play shakedown: ‘investment packages’ for Abraham Accords sign-up



As Donald Trump seeks to strong-arm Gulf states into the Abraham Accords as part of a broader Iran strategy, Jared Kushner sees one thing: dollar signs.



Kushner’s pitch to countries that have so far steered clear of the Abraham Accords is: join and the cash will flow.





“We're looking at opportunities to invest in countries who have joined the Abraham Accords, but we're also looking at opportunities to invest in countries that might join the Abraham Accords and to create economic packages to incentivize them," says Kushner.



📍Next on his shopping list are Morocco and Syria.





"One of my partners is Syrian, and he said, Jared, we should put together a big investment package for Syria so that if they join the Abraham Accords, they could have a big incentive to do it."



🤩“Some complications” don’t bother Kushner as he smells a payday, gushing about "a ton of potential there."

These guys make the Biden Crime Family look like rank amateurs.

Source @Geopolitics Prime

--------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!