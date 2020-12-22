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Creating Bitcoin Cash Christmas Gifts with the Bitcoin.com Wallet!
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12 views • December 22, 2020
Christmas is fast approaching and it’s the perfect opportunity to shill Bitcoin Cash (BCH). Thankfully Bitcoin.com has built tools which make that process easy for everyone involved. Now, I’ll show you all the ways that you can WOW your family and friends with the power of peer-to-peer electronic cash.
Get the Bitcoin.com wallet: https://wallet.bitcoin.com
Make Bitcoin Cash Gifts: https://gifts.bitcoin.com
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Donate: https://cointr.ee/bitcoinbch
Hayden Otto: https://twitter.com/hayden_otto
Bitcoin BCH: https://twitter.com/BitcoinBCHcom
#Bitcoin #BitcoinCash #Cryptocurrency
Get the Bitcoin.com wallet: https://wallet.bitcoin.com
Make Bitcoin Cash Gifts: https://gifts.bitcoin.com
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Donate: https://cointr.ee/bitcoinbch
Hayden Otto: https://twitter.com/hayden_otto
Bitcoin BCH: https://twitter.com/BitcoinBCHcom
#Bitcoin #BitcoinCash #Cryptocurrency
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