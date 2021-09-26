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This Gas Prevents Blood Clots and Degrades Graphene Oxide in Vivo
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225 views • September 26, 2021
In the last 30 years, nitric oxide has been one of the most intensively studied molecules. It is especially important in light of the recent widespread application of a technological substance called graphene oxide, or GO. In this video we explore some basic research on nitric oxide, some of the things it helps with in the body, and how it might assist in the biodegradation and detoxification of graphene oxide.
Primal Brain Hacks on Bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Ga3DRR24WpIv/
Source Links:
1) Nitric oxide-dependent biodegradation of graphene oxide reduces inflammation in the gastrointestinal tract: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32785315/
2) Nitric oxide: what's new to NO? https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/27974299/
3) Role of nitric oxide during neurogenesis in the olfactory epithelium: https://www.scielo.cl/scielo.php?script=sci_arttext&;pid=S0716-97602006000500002&lng=en&nrm=iso&tlng=en
4) Acute effects of an oral nitric oxide supplement on blood pressure, endothelial function, and vascular compliance in hypertensive patients: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/24962851/
5) Graphene oxide touches blood: in vivo interactions of bio-coronated 2D materials: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32254085/
6) Nitric oxide-enhancing or -releasing agents as antithrombotic drugs:
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31173724/
7) Nitroglycerin inhibits experimental thrombosis and re-occlusion after thrombolysis: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/8154409/
8) Coating Graphene Oxide with Lipid Bilayers Greatly Decreases Its Hemolytic Properties: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28772075/
9) Uptake and effects of graphene oxide nanomaterials alone and in combination with polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons in zebrafish: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33618313/
10) https://www.nobelprize.org/prizes/medicine/1998/press-release/
Video clips, pictures, sound effects, and background music by storyblocks.com
Additional images and graphics by pixabay.com; pexels.com; unsplash.com; Wikipedia
Disclaimer:
All of the information on this channel is published in good faith and for educational purposes only. Brilliance Tactics does not make any guarantee as to the completeness, reliability, or accuracy of this information.
The information provided on this channel is not intended to be nor does it constitute professional medical advice. Do not rely on this information as a substitute for professional medical advice. The use of any information contained on this channel is strictly at your own risk. Brilliance Tactics will not be liable for any losses and/or damages in connection with the use of this channel.
Primal Brain Hacks on Bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Ga3DRR24WpIv/
Source Links:
1) Nitric oxide-dependent biodegradation of graphene oxide reduces inflammation in the gastrointestinal tract: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32785315/
2) Nitric oxide: what's new to NO? https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/27974299/
3) Role of nitric oxide during neurogenesis in the olfactory epithelium: https://www.scielo.cl/scielo.php?script=sci_arttext&;pid=S0716-97602006000500002&lng=en&nrm=iso&tlng=en
4) Acute effects of an oral nitric oxide supplement on blood pressure, endothelial function, and vascular compliance in hypertensive patients: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/24962851/
5) Graphene oxide touches blood: in vivo interactions of bio-coronated 2D materials: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32254085/
6) Nitric oxide-enhancing or -releasing agents as antithrombotic drugs:
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31173724/
7) Nitroglycerin inhibits experimental thrombosis and re-occlusion after thrombolysis: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/8154409/
8) Coating Graphene Oxide with Lipid Bilayers Greatly Decreases Its Hemolytic Properties: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28772075/
9) Uptake and effects of graphene oxide nanomaterials alone and in combination with polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons in zebrafish: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33618313/
10) https://www.nobelprize.org/prizes/medicine/1998/press-release/
Video clips, pictures, sound effects, and background music by storyblocks.com
Additional images and graphics by pixabay.com; pexels.com; unsplash.com; Wikipedia
Disclaimer:
All of the information on this channel is published in good faith and for educational purposes only. Brilliance Tactics does not make any guarantee as to the completeness, reliability, or accuracy of this information.
The information provided on this channel is not intended to be nor does it constitute professional medical advice. Do not rely on this information as a substitute for professional medical advice. The use of any information contained on this channel is strictly at your own risk. Brilliance Tactics will not be liable for any losses and/or damages in connection with the use of this channel.
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