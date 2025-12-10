© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Despite the fact that there is an active movement of the Russian Federation in Kupyansk itself, the systematic destruction of the blocked Ukrainian Armed Forces group continues to the east of the city. The priority targets for Russian drone operators are equipment hidden in the forests, communication antennas, and enemy UAV control points. The Ukrainian Armed Forces are trying to rotate forces, carry out supplies from Kupyansk-Uzlovoe towards Kurilovka, Kovsharovka, and Novoosinovo, trying with all their might to hold on to the territory from which they are being driven out.