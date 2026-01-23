The previous day, January 22, was marked by a series of significant political developments. On the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, U.S. President Donald Trump met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The closed-door talks lasted less than an hour.

The absence of a press conference after the meeting, as well as how briefly the negotiations lasted, indicate trends that bode poorly for Ukraine.

On the night of January 23, Russian-American talks were held in Moscow. Vladimir Putin, Yuri Ushakov, and Kirill Dmitriev participated on the Russian side. Steve Whitcoff, Jared Kushner, and Josh Gruenbaum, a representative of the U.S. General Services Administration, participated on the American side.

The result of all the diplomatic activity over the past day was the launch of a trilateral U.S.-Russia-Ukraine working group in the UAE. The main talks are scheduled for January 23 and 24.

Nevertheless, fighting continues amid the Ukrainian conflict.

The Russian army achieved a major tactical success south of Volchansk. Assault units entered the southern part of Grafskoye. The remaining Ukrainian units in the settlement were surrounded. Their only chance for evacuation was to cross the Seversky Donets River. Given the current weather conditions, this operation is likely to fail.

On January 23, Siminovka, which is located south of Liman, was captured. The Russian command may try to build on its success in this section of the front. The most likely scenario is a further attack on Verkhnyaya Pisarevka. That is where the only bridge across the river in the area is located.

The most intense fighting on the front line in the Slavyansk area was observed on the southern outskirts of Konstantinovka. The Russian army brought in additional aircraft to strike targets in the city. The use of FAB-3000 super-heavy aerial bombs was noted.

A relatively new section of the front has emerged in the Dobropillya area. Following the fall of Pokrovsk, Konstantinovka became the largest city under Ukrainian control in this sector. On January 23, Russian troops entered the outskirts of Belitskoye. South of there, the former Zaporizhzhya mine, came under the control of the Russian Armed Forces.

West of Pokrovsk, Russian assault groups began fighting for control of Novopodgornoye. This settlement is located in the Dnipropetrovsk region. The most likely direction for further advancement is Mezhova, an important road junction in the area.

______________________________________________________________________

DEAR FRIENDS. IF YOU LIKE THIS TYPE OF CONTENT, SUPPORT SOUTHFRONT WORK:

MONERO (XMR): 86yfEHs6pkoDEKCxc6MAnQX8cVHmzhYxMVrNuwKgNmqpWK8dDxjgGnK8PtUNJMACbn6xEGxmRauNTHJhUJpg9Mwz8htBBND

BITCOIN (BTC): bc1qgu58lfszcpqu6fd8l98m378wgzugyg9y93lcym

BITCOIN CASH (BCH): qr28d80s5juzv2793k5jrq59xrl5fxd8qg9h3zlkk2

PAYPAL, WESTERN UNION etc: write to [email protected] , [email protected]

Mirrored - South Front

----------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!