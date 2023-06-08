'The Ukrainian side had to hide for three days of the counteroffensive, where almost 200 armored vehicles were destroyed and more than 2000 people were killed.' This is how President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko responded to the question as to who destroyed the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant.
