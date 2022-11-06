SWINDON RESISTANCE - SWINDON REPORT (44)

My 44th video diary filmed in June 2022.Includes footage from our final bridge protests over the M4 before we were shut down by the pigs. Also public outreach at Coate Water park, Summer Solstice at Avebury with an amazing sunrise, a return to roadside protest and evidence of environmental damage due to 5G and Chemtrails.
