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Biden & Congress team up to taint a trial, verdict still not enough for Democrats | National Report
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10 views • April 22, 2021
Did President Biden, and Congresswomen Maxine Waters and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, among others, team up to alter the trial of Derek Chauvin using political rhetoric? Plus, in the aftermath of the case and verdict, unrest persists and some lawmakers are saying the verdict was 'not enough.' Newsmax TV's Shaun Kraisman and Emma Rechenberg break down the situation with the National Report all star panel.
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