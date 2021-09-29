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Healthcare workers want INFORMED CONSENT for Covid VACCINE Choice. Stop Mandates.
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50 views • September 29, 2021
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Australian healthcare workers speak out about the right to choose whether or not they receive a so called Covid 'vaccine' or not, without coercion, and with accurate informed consent.
Notice that while they are peacefully gathering to generate awareness, they are surrounded by military style police which is very intimidating.
Towards the end of the video the audio track moves a little out of sync. An important video to watch though, as it is important to fight against this vaccination and tracking agenda.
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Reposted from instagram.
Original author is Rebel News. Please support their work.
Australian healthcare workers speak out about the right to choose whether or not they receive a so called Covid 'vaccine' or not, without coercion, and with accurate informed consent.
Notice that while they are peacefully gathering to generate awareness, they are surrounded by military style police which is very intimidating.
Towards the end of the video the audio track moves a little out of sync. An important video to watch though, as it is important to fight against this vaccination and tracking agenda.
_________________________________________________________
Reposted from instagram.
Original author is Rebel News. Please support their work.
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