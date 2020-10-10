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Caught on camera! Thief steals mail-in ballots in North County, California
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87 views • October 10, 2020
...and the MSM still perpetuates the Big Lie that mail-in ballots are safe.
Adding to the list of mail-in issues is this thievery.
TheDonald.Win link: https://thedonald.win/p/HrAmNTzr/thief-caught-on-camera-stealing-/c/
Streamable link: https://streamable.com/z94se1
Adding to the list of mail-in issues is this thievery.
TheDonald.Win link: https://thedonald.win/p/HrAmNTzr/thief-caught-on-camera-stealing-/c/
Streamable link: https://streamable.com/z94se1
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