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The Huduma Number Card and the Mark of the Beast! (666)
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43 views • February 12, 2020
The Huduma card being introduced in Kenya has serious implications with regard to the Mark of the Beast. This video looks more closely at the connection between the Kenyan Huduma number card and the Mark of the beast.

The mark of the beast is already here spiritually in the form of these RFID microchipped cards that are used for identity and for buying and selling. The Huduma card is unique in that it is one of the first cards to combine identification with buying and selling through the use of the RFID chip.

What this video and see the significance between Kenya and the Mark of the beast through the implementation of the huduma number registration.
Keywords
mark of the beastprediction666revelation 13the mark of the beastmicrochip implantsthe mark of the beast channelthe mark of the beast 666huduma number in kenyakenya huduma numberhuduma card 666huduma number 666huduma namba 666kenya and the mark of the beasthuduma number registration
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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