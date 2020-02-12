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The Huduma Number Card and the Mark of the Beast! (666)
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43 views • February 12, 2020
The Huduma card being introduced in Kenya has serious implications with regard to the Mark of the Beast. This video looks more closely at the connection between the Kenyan Huduma number card and the Mark of the beast.
The mark of the beast is already here spiritually in the form of these RFID microchipped cards that are used for identity and for buying and selling. The Huduma card is unique in that it is one of the first cards to combine identification with buying and selling through the use of the RFID chip.
What this video and see the significance between Kenya and the Mark of the beast through the implementation of the huduma number registration.
The mark of the beast is already here spiritually in the form of these RFID microchipped cards that are used for identity and for buying and selling. The Huduma card is unique in that it is one of the first cards to combine identification with buying and selling through the use of the RFID chip.
What this video and see the significance between Kenya and the Mark of the beast through the implementation of the huduma number registration.
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