Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
ETK Hybrid vs. Stock Turbo Comparison and My New Boost / EGT Gauge
19 views
channel image
The Art of Diesel
Published Yesterday |

We cover a comparison between the ECS Tuning Kaunas hybrid and the stock turbofrom the OM648 engine in Evonne the Turbodiesel. The installation of a

combination boost / EGT gauge is also covered. ECS Tuning Kaunas (in

Lithuania) recently posted a great video showing the assembly, testing, and

adjustment of the same model of hybrid turbo. • Stock turbocharge... Get your

own Art of Diesel cap to support our efforts! More swag coming soon!

https://artofdieselswag.etsy.com/ Subscribe to our Substack, where the most

detailed information will be shared on our projects:

https://artofdiesel.substack.com/ Intro and outro music is "Scraped Sick

Thing" by Tameloop. See the rest of their content at:

https://linktr.ee/tameloop Content Managed by ContentSafe.co



CSID: dbe02332b5a4e65e



Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

Keywords
contentprotectedcontentsafe

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket