Butter Or Margarine? If Margarine You Better Watch This :)

The great debate! What is better for you butter or margarine. In this video I tell you the ingredients, what the ingredients do to your body and which one you should be eating!
Tomorrow I will show you how to make butter since it has become stupid expensive!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.