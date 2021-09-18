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HOW HOSPITALS ARE KILLING US! [2021-09-17] - POLLY ST. GEORGE (VIDEO)
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191 views • September 18, 2021
HOW HOSPITALS ARE KILLING US! [2021-09-17] - POLLY ST. GEORGE (VIDEO)
Through the introduction of the ICU and Critical Care Ward, hospitals have been subverted by cold, calculating technicians who do not care about individual patients.
REFERENCES:
Emanuel & Grady Paper on Paradigms of Health Care: https://collab.its.virginia.edu/access/content/attachment/6c8b7f20-0de5-43a8-9d6e-7812621c0002/Syllabus/db1e5d48-2f23-4279-ad97-72c7246865a5/EmanuelGrady-FourParadigmsofClinicalResearch.pdf
Warner Covid: Crescent School 2020: https://issuu.com/baarmstrong/docs/crescent_p_p_summer_2020_june_final
Warner Pity and Fear: https://visualizingthevirus.com/entry/pity-and-fear/
Warner Ask the Doc / Tesla: https://healthydebate.ca/2016/07/topic/doctor-apps/
Canuck Law: https://canucklaw.ca/cv-17d-dr-michael-warners-financial-interests-in-prolonging-the-pandemic
Stormhaven: https://stormhaven.blog/2021/04/11/dr-michael-warner-getting-rich-off-locking-you-down/
VIDEO Whos in Charge in the UCU: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iPsZ_XuiSes
VIDEO: What’s an Intensivist: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JKuIzYD_imQ
Peter Safar: Surviving the Nazis and starting Over: http://old.post-gazette.com/lifestyle/20020331safarside0331fnp8.asp
Max Harry Weil Obituary, NYT: https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/obituaries/max-harry-weil-physician-who-helped-invent-intensive-care-unit-dies-at-84/2011/08/03/gIQA1DZIvI_story.html
Max Weil Papers: https://dblp.org/pid/54/2766.html
Annals of the ATS: Intensive Care Outcomes: https://www.atsjournals.org/doi/10.1513/AnnalsATS.201801-051OC
Scoring System for Comparison of Disease Severity in ICU patients: https://www.sciencedirect.com/topics/nursing-and-health-professions/simplified-acute-physiology-score
Clinical Review: Scoring System in the Critically Ill: https://ccforum.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/cc8204
Association Between Critical Care Physician Management and Patient Mortality in the ICU: https://www.acpjournals.org/doi/full/10.7326/0003-4819-148-11-200806030-00002?journalCode=aim
Hospitals Face Pressure to Cut Mistakes, Herald-Palladium, Apr 2 2002: https://www.newspapers.com/image/366889291/?terms=%22leapfrog%20group%22&;match=1
Leapfrog Extorts Texas Hospital: https://www.newspapers.com/image/178887014/?terms=%22leapfrog%20group%22&;m
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Polly St. George @ Amazing Polly
https://amazingpolly.net/
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
Through the introduction of the ICU and Critical Care Ward, hospitals have been subverted by cold, calculating technicians who do not care about individual patients.
REFERENCES:
Emanuel & Grady Paper on Paradigms of Health Care: https://collab.its.virginia.edu/access/content/attachment/6c8b7f20-0de5-43a8-9d6e-7812621c0002/Syllabus/db1e5d48-2f23-4279-ad97-72c7246865a5/EmanuelGrady-FourParadigmsofClinicalResearch.pdf
Warner Covid: Crescent School 2020: https://issuu.com/baarmstrong/docs/crescent_p_p_summer_2020_june_final
Warner Pity and Fear: https://visualizingthevirus.com/entry/pity-and-fear/
Warner Ask the Doc / Tesla: https://healthydebate.ca/2016/07/topic/doctor-apps/
Canuck Law: https://canucklaw.ca/cv-17d-dr-michael-warners-financial-interests-in-prolonging-the-pandemic
Stormhaven: https://stormhaven.blog/2021/04/11/dr-michael-warner-getting-rich-off-locking-you-down/
VIDEO Whos in Charge in the UCU: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iPsZ_XuiSes
VIDEO: What’s an Intensivist: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JKuIzYD_imQ
Peter Safar: Surviving the Nazis and starting Over: http://old.post-gazette.com/lifestyle/20020331safarside0331fnp8.asp
Max Harry Weil Obituary, NYT: https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/obituaries/max-harry-weil-physician-who-helped-invent-intensive-care-unit-dies-at-84/2011/08/03/gIQA1DZIvI_story.html
Max Weil Papers: https://dblp.org/pid/54/2766.html
Annals of the ATS: Intensive Care Outcomes: https://www.atsjournals.org/doi/10.1513/AnnalsATS.201801-051OC
Scoring System for Comparison of Disease Severity in ICU patients: https://www.sciencedirect.com/topics/nursing-and-health-professions/simplified-acute-physiology-score
Clinical Review: Scoring System in the Critically Ill: https://ccforum.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/cc8204
Association Between Critical Care Physician Management and Patient Mortality in the ICU: https://www.acpjournals.org/doi/full/10.7326/0003-4819-148-11-200806030-00002?journalCode=aim
Hospitals Face Pressure to Cut Mistakes, Herald-Palladium, Apr 2 2002: https://www.newspapers.com/image/366889291/?terms=%22leapfrog%20group%22&;match=1
Leapfrog Extorts Texas Hospital: https://www.newspapers.com/image/178887014/?terms=%22leapfrog%20group%22&;m
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
Polly St. George @ Amazing Polly
https://amazingpolly.net/
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
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