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IMPORTANT - Remdesivir FDA Approved For Infants. Still Causes Heat And Lung Issues
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143 views • April 04, 2022
In late October, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officially approved the antiviral medication remdesivir to treat patients, knowing it's side effects would cause heart, and lung issues. Now it is approved for infants.
www.themoreuknow.net
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