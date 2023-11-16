Unlocking The Scriptures-NOW THE END BEGINS-NOV 15 2023

How well I remember one of my first 'lightbulb moments' many years ago when I was absolutely stuck on Matthew 24:28, talking about "For wheresoever the carcase is, there will the eagles be gathered together." It didn't seem to make much sense, didn't seem connected to the context of any of the previous verses, nor to any of the ones that followed it either. It remained a puzzling mysterious until the Holy Spirit gave me some light on it. Ezekiel 39:4 and Revelation 19:17 later, the problem was solved! I realized that I had learned two things that day. I didn't just 'catch a fish', I was learning how to fish. On this episode of Rightly Dividing, we are going after some of the 'problem texts' that human wisdom has little answer for, and that have baffled some of the brightest minds and highest IQs for ages. You see, we know something that the Greek and Hebrews scholars either never learned or have long forgotten. Contained within our dusty, old archaic King James Bible, the answer to any question raised by the scriptures is already present in the scriptures, you just have to find it and connect it. But in order to be able to do that, you have to believe what the Bible says about itself is true. Once you do that, the long-hidden 'secrets' begin to open themselves up to you. Join us tonight as we go rightly dividing according to the scriptures!



