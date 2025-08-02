Guterres dubs digital platforms ‘DANGER’ as he unveils UN’s policy brief on information integrity - Throwback, 2023

THROWBACK: Guterres dubs digital platforms ‘DANGER’ as he unveils UN’s policy brief on information integrity

Social networks like X endanger the global agenda, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres claimed in 2023. He pointed to the UN’s Policy Brief on Information Integrity on Digital Platforms, which urged governments to:

➡️Enforce strict online censorship

➡️Implement EU-style speech laws

➡️Submit to a UN-run observatory that will monitor compliance and regulate what’s acceptable to say

👁 The document’s goal? It’s seen as a mechanism to help the UN quietly lobby for information control.

🌏 Meanwhile, some countries have adhered to the document already.