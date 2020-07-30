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Ricky ... The Banned One 911 ... profanity warning
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205 views • July 30, 2020
People who substitute a handful of swear words because of severely limited adverb and adjective capacities always lose some audience. I am making an exception in sharing this video. He really does have a grasp of current events and the package those who would control us are using.
He posted it at You Tube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kJi-gX9hTYY&;app=desktop, but they are constantly taking his videos down. I provide an insurance copy here.
He posted it at You Tube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kJi-gX9hTYY&;app=desktop, but they are constantly taking his videos down. I provide an insurance copy here.
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