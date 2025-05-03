© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Parasite! Energy Drain Troubleshooting Procedure
72 views • 3 days ago
Evonne the Turbodiesel still has a parasitic current drain after I replaced the cluster with a freshly-cloned unit of the same part number sourced from eBay. In this video, I show how I troubleshoot current draw using a multimeter and a clamp (DC-capable) ammeter.
My relay solution saves the battery, but pretty much ruins the clock function. Expect to see a follow-up in the future as I source another cluster and do further efforts to fix this problem.
Art of Diesel Plugs:
Subscribe to my substack for FREE to join in the discussion and give me inputs on what you'd like to see on my channel!
https://artofdiesel.substack.com/
Get an Art of Diesel cap like mine! We now have stickers, too. More swag coming soon.
https://artofdieselswag.etsy.com/
Music Credits:
Intro and outro music is "Hard Feelings" by XEFSketch. All music is used with the artist's permission. See the rest of their content at:
https://soundcloud.com/insane-sketch
Content Managed by:
https://contentsafe.co/
