THE HIGH-STAKES FIGHT OVER AI CONTROL

Jefferey breaks down President Trump’s new executive order centralizing AI regulation at the federal level—overriding state authority and raising alarms about a rush toward “global AI dominance” without adequate safeguards. He points to failing grades across the board in the newly released AI Safety Index. Backed by billion-dollar tech interests and AI’s soaring energy demands, the move is already drawing resistance from states like Florida, where Governor Ron DeSantis is pushing back with a proposed Artificial Intelligence Bill of Rights aimed at protecting citizens—signaling a much larger fight ahead.