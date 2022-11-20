Xi’s Ambition Of Sino-US Co-Dominance Fails To Progress At G20, Invades Taiwan More Likely

https://gnews.org/articles/528782

Summary：At the G20 summit, U.S. President Joe Biden returned home midway on the grounds of attending his granddaughter's wedding. This is a perfect political arrangement that intends to avoid in-depth contact between the high-level officials of China and the United States. After President Biden left the G20 venue, North Korea suddenly launched a missile. This \"premeditated\" arrangement under the control of the CCP demonstrates the CCP's hegemony in the Asia-Pacific region. It indirectly reflects that the high-level meeting between China and the United States did not achieve the expected China-US co-governance.



