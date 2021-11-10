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NURSE WHISTLEBLOWER: FEMA IN OUR HOSPITAL, COLLAPSE IMMINENT
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180 views • November 10, 2021
NURSE WHISTLEBLOWER: FEMA IN OUR HOSPITAL, COLLAPSE IMMINENT https://rumble.com/voz2l9-fda-removing-vax-injuries-proof-docs-show-fda-concealing-adverse-reactions.html
Quote: "Chelsea Walls is a registered nurse and says that fifty-nurses at her hospital have been fired for refusing the vaccine. She says that all medical and religious exemptions are being rejected and that no matter what our leaders say, a massive top-down manufactured medical crisis is coming, fast, spurred on by tyrannical vaccine mandates. Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/ Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads "
Quote: "Chelsea Walls is a registered nurse and says that fifty-nurses at her hospital have been fired for refusing the vaccine. She says that all medical and religious exemptions are being rejected and that no matter what our leaders say, a massive top-down manufactured medical crisis is coming, fast, spurred on by tyrannical vaccine mandates. Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/ Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads "
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