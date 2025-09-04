BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

THE TRANSAPOCALYPSE ⚧🇨🇦 COMES TO WEILAND [ONTARIO CHILD HOSPITALIZED AFTER SEXUAL ASSAULT]
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
688 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
19 views • 23 hours ago

Niagara Regional Police say a child was rushed to an out-of-region hospital for advanced medical care after their parents woke up to find their home had been broken into and the child had been attacked overnight.


Police say they received a “medical assistance call involving a child under the age of 5” just before 9 a.m. Sunday from a home in the area of Crowland Avenue and York Street in Welland, Ont.


When officers arrived, they noticed the front door showed signs of being forced open. The child was assessed at the home and paramedics transported them to hospital for advanced care, where they remain in stable condition.

Investigators have determined that the break-in occurred some time between 10 p.m. Saturday and 8:59 a.m. Sunday.

“While inside the residence, unbeknownst to the parents, their child was sexually assaulted,” police said.


After canvassing the area, someone in the neighbourhood said they had video surveillance of the general area. They were able to identify an alleged suspect, police say, resulting in the arrest of Daniel Senecal, 25, of Welland.

Senecal is charged with aggravated sexual assault on a person under 16, assault, assault/choking, break and enter, and sexual interference with a person under 16.


Source: https://globalnews.ca/news/11388834/niagara-welland-break-in-violent-child-sex-assault/


Thumbnail: [thanks to https://x.com/KirkLubimov/status/1962537938438492525/photo/1 https://x.com/paturious/status/1962951644615757972/photo/1 and https://x.com/IkeB247/status/1962952062804894075/photo/1 🖲]


Sick to my stomach even covering this.


Overnight, a family's home was broken into and while the family is sleeping their child - under 5 year old, was sexually assaulted.


Allegedly, this She/her Daniel Senecal was arrested and charged. Apparently, this isn't the first sexual assault of a child by this Trans either.


By the looks of these charges the child was severely abused 🤬


I can't imagine waking up to find your toddler like this.


As a parent I'm absolutely fuming that these freaks are walking around and catered to by our politicians.

Keywords
child rapeepic failtransapocalypsedaniel senecalweiland ontario canada
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy