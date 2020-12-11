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Dialysis - No Thanks!
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154 views • December 11, 2020
In this video we look at chronic kidney disease, of which millions of people suffer. Many unknowingly, until it's too late and they need dialysis or a kidney transplant. Find out about the stages of CKD, symptoms, causes and some very inexpensive solutions for prevention and treatment, which don't come with the problems of dialysis.
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Please support our work by becoming a Patron and gain access to exclusive content: https://www.patreon.com/lyranara
You can also support us directly via a Paypal donation here: https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&;hosted_button_id=MTRVBXZWNKZZ2&source=url
Do not hesitate to contact us for more information: https://lyranara.info/contact/
Like, share and subscribe.
Stay healthy!
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