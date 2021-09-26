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Quick Lesson: The Power of a bit of White Activism
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93 views • September 26, 2021
SILENCE = DEATH. This is what Whites need to understand. The Jews, Blacks and everyone else make lots of noise as a survival strategy and it WORKS! Even though we have the disadvantage of having no Mass Media, we can, and have, nevertheless moved forward.
Many Whites, especially in South Africa tell me that it's a total waste of time to get active and to do any activism. In this video I discuss some things I learned while working at one of South Africa's biggest banks about the power of negative publicity.
My website is: http://historyreviewed.com
You can find ALL my videos on my website.
DONATE TO SUPPORT MY WORK:
I will be most grateful for donations to support my work. Note: Due to harassment, I cannot publish my donation details openly.
So please use this link: http://historyreviewed.best/index.php/contact-us/?T=4
Many Whites, especially in South Africa tell me that it's a total waste of time to get active and to do any activism. In this video I discuss some things I learned while working at one of South Africa's biggest banks about the power of negative publicity.
My website is: http://historyreviewed.com
You can find ALL my videos on my website.
DONATE TO SUPPORT MY WORK:
I will be most grateful for donations to support my work. Note: Due to harassment, I cannot publish my donation details openly.
So please use this link: http://historyreviewed.best/index.php/contact-us/?T=4
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