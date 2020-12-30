© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Catherine Austin Fitts - Planet Lockdown
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
807 views • December 30, 2020
Catherine Austin Fitts: The "Pandemic" as Cover for a Coup D'Etat Aimed at Taking Over the Planet -- Converting Democratic Process to Technocracy, Imposing Complete Economic & Political Control
As a service to protect & share the truth, this video is mirrored here from Truth Matters YouTube channel.
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find & support their work here: https://www.planetlockdownfilm.com/
As a service to protect & share the truth, this video is mirrored here from Truth Matters YouTube channel.
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find & support their work here: https://www.planetlockdownfilm.com/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.