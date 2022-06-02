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LOCAL NEWS CHANNEL COVERS CHEMTRAILS (MAYBE LATE 90'S)
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1009 views • June 02, 2022
Not sure what year this Aired, looks to be the early internet days, maybe the late 90s or early 2000 just judging the computers and web pages that are shown in the video.
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Source:
Disclosure HUB (Telegram)
https://t.me/disclosurehub
Shared from and subscribe to:
FireMedic8
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/firemedic8
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