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The Threat of China Controlling 6G
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65 views • January 24, 2022
Patrick Bet-David Podcast Episode 90. This podcast includes Patrick Bet-David, Gerard Michael and Redcon1 founder Aaron Singerman, in this clip they talk about China and their building out of 6G.
Watch the full podcast episode here: https://youtu.be/KC7NH9OhKm8
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y3SMNBsE0A4
Watch the full podcast episode here: https://youtu.be/KC7NH9OhKm8
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y3SMNBsE0A4
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