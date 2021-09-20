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Graphene Oxide and Covid Vaccines~Do You Trust The Science?
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71 views • September 20, 2021
This is why I keep saying the more people are vaccinated the worse things become.Time is up for the devil and he has to depopulate the world and getting people to help in their own demise speeds up the process. I have call this in the past; silent weapons that kill without bloodshed.
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