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Why You Need Mega Doses Of Iodine! -
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Can You Take More Than 100mgs Of Lugols Iodine?
I often talk about taking mega doses of Iodine (100mg) which is the amount of Iodine I recommend people take when performing my "The Iodine Mega Dose Protocol With Co Factors - V2.0".
And a question I get asked in regards to mega dosing with 100mg of Lugols Iodine is can you take higher doses than this?
So I have created this video "Can You Take More Than 100mg's Of Lugols Iodine?" where I fully answer this question in extensive detail, if you want to learn all about everything else mentioned above and more make sure to watch this video from start to finish.
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