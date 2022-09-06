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Why You Need Mega Doses Of Iodine! -

Why You Need Mega Doses Of Iodine! - https://bit.ly/3KQJrCC

WARNING MOST LUGOLS IODINE SUPPLEMENTS ARE IMPURE AND TOXIC! - https://bit.ly/3QkASBm





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Can You Take More Than 100mgs Of Lugols Iodine?





I often talk about taking mega doses of Iodine (100mg) which is the amount of Iodine I recommend people take when performing my "The Iodine Mega Dose Protocol With Co Factors - V2.0".





And a question I get asked in regards to mega dosing with 100mg of Lugols Iodine is can you take higher doses than this?





So I have created this video "Can You Take More Than 100mg's Of Lugols Iodine?" where I fully answer this question in extensive detail, if you want to learn all about everything else mentioned above and more make sure to watch this video from start to finish.





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