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COVIDLAND - The Mask
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351 views • February 12, 2022
The truth about face masks while drawing on expert interviews familiar with the regulatory codes for personal protective equipment (PPE) to examine the health impact that masks have on the youth.
The medical establishment has long known that surgical and cloth masks offer no protection from viruses and are fertile breeding grounds for harmful bacteria.
We must put an end to the barbaric practice of masking children. Kids are bearing the brunt of this foolish, unscientific practice as they are forced to wear masks all day long at school.
Infowars Store
COVIDLAND: THE MASK (EPISODE 2)
https://www.infowarsstore.com/covidland-dvd-the-mask-episode-two
Feb 9, 2022
Covidland: The Mask
https://banned.video/watch?id=62047e3efe07d70484b88af9
Internet Movie Database (IMDb)
Covidland
The Mask
Episode aired Dec 21, 2021
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt17002752/
The medical establishment has long known that surgical and cloth masks offer no protection from viruses and are fertile breeding grounds for harmful bacteria.
We must put an end to the barbaric practice of masking children. Kids are bearing the brunt of this foolish, unscientific practice as they are forced to wear masks all day long at school.
Infowars Store
COVIDLAND: THE MASK (EPISODE 2)
https://www.infowarsstore.com/covidland-dvd-the-mask-episode-two
Feb 9, 2022
Covidland: The Mask
https://banned.video/watch?id=62047e3efe07d70484b88af9
Internet Movie Database (IMDb)
Covidland
The Mask
Episode aired Dec 21, 2021
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt17002752/
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