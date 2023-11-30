Create New Account
'RAT PLAGUE IN AUSTERLIA WAKEUP!
EARTH SHAKING NEWS
THE RAT PLAGUE IS JUST ANOTHER LONG LINE OF END TIMES SIGNS NOW BEFORE HUMANITY. THE MILLIONS OF ILLEGALS IN AMERICA IS ANOTHER RAT PLAGUE. HOW COULD ANY PERSON HAVE ANY COM[ASSION FOR THEM WHEN A 94 YEAR OLD VETERAN IS THROWN INTO THE DIRTY STREETS OF AMERICA. THESE BASTARDS ARE DRAINING ALL THE RESOURCES OF AMERICA NOW. ALL THE TAX PAYER FREEBEES ARE STARTING TO BE CUTOFF. NOW THEY'RE SLEEPING IN TENTS AND PUBLIC ALL OVER AMERICA. ANY DAY NOW THEY WILL GO INTO YOUR NEIGHBORHOODS AND RAPE, ROB AND MURDER YOU FOR YOUR STUFF. A PERSON WOULD BE INSANE NOT TO HAVE GUNS IN DANGEROUS AMERICA NOW WHERE THE CRIMINALS GET AWAY WITH MURDER...WAKEUP!

militaryufoocculteconomyreligionwarhistorynew world ordersatanismstock marketsexend timesdevil sign

