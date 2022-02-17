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Live@5 with Steffen Rowe 2/17/22
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151 views • February 17, 2022
Today on episode 207, Steffen Rowe provides the documents showing post vaccine related deaths and how insurance companies don't provide any coverage for cause of death if related to any vaccines! More backdrop on how scummy and selfish the U.S. government acts over the Germany and Russia pipeline. And facebook owner Meta is sued by Texas for using facial recognition on the population since 2010...a Must See Newsday!
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