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RNC Deputy Finance Chair Elliott Broidy and Chair Steve Wynn colluded with CCP kleptocrats (Wang Qishan, Meng Jianzhu, Sun Lijun, and Jho Low) to bribe officials in the US Department of Justice. They tried to lobby the White House to extradite Miles Guo. This incident revealed the threat of the CCP’s BGY Plan.